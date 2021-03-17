Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider Sells $183,623.10 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10.
NOVA opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.
