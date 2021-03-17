Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:STG opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $140.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.