Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Announces Earnings Results

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,059. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. Summit Wireless Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.97.

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

WISA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.