StrongHands (SHND) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $196.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 905.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Token Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,411,621,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,998,427,206 tokens. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.