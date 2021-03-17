STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in STORE Capital by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 539,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,154 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in STORE Capital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.36%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

