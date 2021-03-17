Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Apollo Global Management Call Options (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 12,025 call options on the company. This is an increase of 440% compared to the typical volume of 2,226 call options.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APO traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 172,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.11, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

