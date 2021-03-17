Stock Traders Buy High Volume of GenMark Diagnostics Call Options (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,988 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 981% compared to the typical daily volume of 369 call options.

GNMK stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $27,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 230,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,050 shares of company stock worth $3,789,958. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

