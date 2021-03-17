Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Axalta Coating Systems Call Options (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 24,347 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 420% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,682 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after buying an additional 1,505,545 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,391,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,471,000 after buying an additional 411,200 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,351,000 after buying an additional 1,463,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after buying an additional 345,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after buying an additional 1,016,682 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

