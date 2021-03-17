Stifel Nicolaus Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $62.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ORCL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

NYSE ORCL opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97. Oracle has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

