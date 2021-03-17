Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to $23.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 55.93% from the company’s previous close.

VFF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Village Farms International to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 97,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.94 and a beta of 4.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $131,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,100 shares of company stock worth $3,794,700 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Village Farms International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.