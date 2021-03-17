Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target to $23.00

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 55.93% from the company’s previous close.
VFF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Village Farms International to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.
NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 97,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.94 and a beta of 4.02.
In related news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $131,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,100 shares of company stock worth $3,794,700 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Village Farms International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
