Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

NYSE:DGX opened at $122.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.37.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

