Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,166 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

In other EchoStar news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.