Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in M.D.C. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 978.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,277 shares of company stock worth $8,759,972. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

