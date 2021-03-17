Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) PT Raised to C$4.75

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) had its target price upped by Fundamental Research from C$4.05 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Steppe Gold stock opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.88 million and a P/E ratio of -20.45. Steppe Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.63 and a 52 week high of C$3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.38.

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

