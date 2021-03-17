Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) PT Raised to C$4.75

Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) had its target price upped by Fundamental Research from C$4.05 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Steppe Gold stock opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.88 million and a P/E ratio of -20.45. Steppe Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.63 and a 52 week high of C$3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.38.
About Steppe Gold
