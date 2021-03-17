Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in February

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the February 11th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STPGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Steppe Gold from $3.90 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steppe Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STPGF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. 3,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,576. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

