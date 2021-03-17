Stephens Upgrades Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) to “Overweight”

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $425.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $380.00. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $388.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.11. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after acquiring an additional 213,896 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,819,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 883,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,821,000 after buying an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

