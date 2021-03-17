Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.94-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.22.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 113,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,573. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $49.90.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.