Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 200,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 497,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock has a market cap of $100.34 million, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 478,903 shares during the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

