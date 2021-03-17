Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sets New 52-Week High at $195.00

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $195.00 and last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 42360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.13.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,044,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after purchasing an additional 322,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

