SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 6,000 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 94.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.98.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.