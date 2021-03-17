Sprott (TSE:SII) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.85

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$56.85 and last traded at C$56.68, with a volume of 55710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sprott from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Sprott from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 53.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 87.64%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

