Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Given New $32.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAVE. Cowen lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $40.51.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $112,504,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 374.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after buying an additional 614,827 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

