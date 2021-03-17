Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Announces $0.44 None Dividend

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) announced a None dividend on Friday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. Spirent Communications has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $15.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPMYY shares. Investec upgraded Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

