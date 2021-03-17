Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.35

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $163.35 and last traded at $163.35, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

