SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 699,800 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 11th total of 556,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPI opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. SPI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

