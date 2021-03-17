Spendcoin (SPND) Trading 99% Higher Over Last Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $138.53 million and $24.47 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 99% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.15 or 0.00650092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025928 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00035234 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

