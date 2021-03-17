SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679,089 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $206,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 44,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,231. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

