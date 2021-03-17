SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Shares Sold by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC decreased its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC owned 0.31% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QEMM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 398.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter.

QEMM stock opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.