SparkPoint (SRK) Price Up 5.5% This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. SparkPoint has a market cap of $141.92 million and approximately $13.93 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00049880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.08 or 0.00650749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00026359 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035100 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,418,352 coins and its circulating supply is 7,927,114,394 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

