Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Hits $0.0039

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 174.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $51,245.80 and $220.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkle Loyalty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.94 or 0.00458237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00063718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00058346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00125987 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00075199 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.38 or 0.00580422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

