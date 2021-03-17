Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) Short Interest Update

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 11th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days. Currently, 20.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPKE opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $385.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. Spark Energy has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Spark Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,135,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

