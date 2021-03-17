South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.26. South Jersey Industries posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after purchasing an additional 812,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 807,229 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 903,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,184,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

