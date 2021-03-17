Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.45

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.45 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 13750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at $686,951.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,923,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,751,000 after buying an additional 318,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sonos by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113,955 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 5.4% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,079,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,752,000 after buying an additional 158,389 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 4,129.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after buying an additional 2,506,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

