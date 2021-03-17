Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of SLDB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. 29,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $11.58.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.04.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.