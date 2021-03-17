Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SLDB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. 29,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.04.

In related news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

