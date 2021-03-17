Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Up 23.9% in February

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 11th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319 over the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 26,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,074. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $382.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

