Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $221.61

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $221.61 and last traded at $221.61, with a volume of 3770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.35.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,624 shares of company stock worth $12,718,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

