Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.44)-($0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.42). The company issued revenue guidance of $500-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.79 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.44–0.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $68.62. 1,961,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,205. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $2,093,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,862.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $416,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,266 shares of company stock worth $21,532,386 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.