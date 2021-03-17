Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $2,093,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,862.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,266 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,386 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

