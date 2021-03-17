Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMAR opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $485,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,702,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,112,560 shares in the company, valued at $254,794,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,266 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,386. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.