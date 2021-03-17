Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.53.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $2,093,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,862.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,112,560 shares in the company, valued at $254,794,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,266 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,386. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

