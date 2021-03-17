Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.04.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.53.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
