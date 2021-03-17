Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 9,516.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,721 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $17,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,921,000 after purchasing an additional 808,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,842,000 after buying an additional 2,438,238 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,549,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,652,000 after acquiring an additional 745,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,845,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,783 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $183,832.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,485,935.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $65,378.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,160,538.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,716 shares of company stock worth $7,898,011. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.33 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WORK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

