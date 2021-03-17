SL Green Realty Corp. Declares Mar 21 Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a mar 21 dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -700.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Shares of SLG opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

