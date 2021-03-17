Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $496,824.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,679.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,533 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,375. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.