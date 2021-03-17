Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.19.

CSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

