Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,880 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 424,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,320,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 86.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE VNO opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 163.11 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.