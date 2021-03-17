Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires New Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $10,042,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $10,145,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics stock opened at $168.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -125.01 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $1,399,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,468 shares in the company, valued at $124,603,187.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $4,722,637.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437 shares in the company, valued at $14,054,149.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $20,451,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

