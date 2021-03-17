Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYTA) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 24th

Siyata Mobile’s (NASDAQ:SYTA) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 24th. Siyata Mobile had issued 2,100,000 shares in its public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $12,600,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

SYTA opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 20.88% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

