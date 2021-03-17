Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Update

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,934,200 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 11th total of 25,893,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,241.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

OTCMKTS:SBMFF remained flat at $$1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Chinese Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Yinishu tablets, Shoufu tablets, Anxian capsules, and Qianping injections; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules and Yigu injections.

