Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Market Capitalization Tops $216,043.74

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $216,043.74 and approximately $19.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00034287 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 257% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 113.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000872 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,693,062 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

