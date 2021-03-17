Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce sales of $197.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.60 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $249.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $786.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.00 million to $812.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $791.00 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $825.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFNC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,230,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,517,000 after acquiring an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 561,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,569,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 443,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,777. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

